Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.13.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $123.34 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $1,507,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $1,126,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $6,474,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

