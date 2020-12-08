Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $45.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut Silgan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities raised Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.44.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. Silgan has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Silgan’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Silgan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Silgan by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silgan by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Silgan by 2,948.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 408,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 394,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.