Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.44–0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $378-379 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.75 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.15)-($0.13) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Smartsheet stock opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $63.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $1,389,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,061,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $585,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,762.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 783,608 shares of company stock worth $39,972,754 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

