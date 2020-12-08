Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.15)-($0.13) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $102-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.47 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.44–0.42 EPS.

Shares of SMAR opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. Smartsheet has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $63.94.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $585,145.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,762.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,873,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 783,608 shares of company stock valued at $39,972,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

