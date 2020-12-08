Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMAR opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 900 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $45,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $585,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,762.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 783,608 shares of company stock worth $39,972,754 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Earnings History for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

