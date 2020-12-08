Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $1,389,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,061,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $585,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,762.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 783,608 shares of company stock valued at $39,972,754 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.