Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.54.
In other Smartsheet news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $1,389,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,061,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $585,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,762.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 783,608 shares of company stock valued at $39,972,754 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
