Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2020

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $1,389,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,061,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $585,145.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,762.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 783,608 shares of company stock worth $39,972,754. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Earnings History for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

