Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.15–0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $102-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.5 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.44–0.42 EPS.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 163,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $8,147,784.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,368,495.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $808,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,455,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 783,608 shares of company stock valued at $39,972,754. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

