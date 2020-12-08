Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 17.6% in November

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SNOA opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $19.60.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

