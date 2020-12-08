Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPR. Barclays upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.30.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $84.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,214,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,840,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,190,000 after buying an additional 68,961 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $28,726,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 356,096 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

