Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.27.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $102.94. The company has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

