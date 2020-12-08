Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $240,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

