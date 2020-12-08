Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and ZOOM Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) Critical Contrast

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and ZOOM Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunworks and ZOOM Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00 ZOOM Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunworks currently has a consensus target price of $0.38, suggesting a potential downside of 92.20%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than ZOOM Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunworks and ZOOM Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $59.83 million 1.35 -$9.19 million ($2.07) -2.35 ZOOM Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZOOM Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and ZOOM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -23.70% -102.20% -30.68% ZOOM Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sunworks has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZOOM Technologies has a beta of 26.75, meaning that its share price is 2,575% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ZOOM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of ZOOM Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZOOM Technologies beats Sunworks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

ZOOM Technologies Company Profile

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

