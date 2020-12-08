Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SYPR opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

