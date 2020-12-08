T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,264,000 after purchasing an additional 694,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after purchasing an additional 563,135 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 795,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,038,000 after buying an additional 411,352 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,705,000 after buying an additional 345,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,244,000 after buying an additional 310,224 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW stock opened at $151.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $153.45.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

