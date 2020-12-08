Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Reduced by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $36,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

NYSE:TSM opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $551.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $107.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

