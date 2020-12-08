Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Trimmed by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Target by 5.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 772,693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $91,128,000 after purchasing an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Target by 8.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Target by 135.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $372,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $172.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.54. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $181.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.