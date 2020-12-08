Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives $150.67 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2020

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.67.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $172.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.54. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $181.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Analyst Recommendations for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit