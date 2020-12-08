Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives $150.67 Average PT from Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.67.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $172.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.54. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $181.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

