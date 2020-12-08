Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2371 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Telefónica has decreased its dividend by 44.5% over the last three years. Telefónica has a dividend payout ratio of 104.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Telefónica to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.9%.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

