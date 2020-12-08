Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has $42.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TEX. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Terex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $34.33 on Friday. Terex has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,944,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,785.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $65,673 and have sold 14,223 shares valued at $403,289. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Terex by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Terex by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Terex by 8.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

