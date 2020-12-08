Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,073,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $166.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.59 and a 200-day moving average of $138.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.