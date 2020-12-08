The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Raised to $46.00 at B. Riley

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AZEK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The AZEK from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded The AZEK from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.66. The AZEK has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

