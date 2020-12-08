The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,725 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 1.3% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $238.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $353.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.49.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.03.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

