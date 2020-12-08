The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after buying an additional 122,633 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 28.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 35,834 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KO opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $227.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

