The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $335.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $349.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $345.62.
COO stock opened at $342.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $371.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.45.
In related news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
