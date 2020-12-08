The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $335.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $349.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $345.62.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

COO stock opened at $342.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $371.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.45.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.