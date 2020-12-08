The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $370.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $351.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.62.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $342.06 on Friday. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $371.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.81%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 3,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

