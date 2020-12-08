The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Holdings Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,153,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,498 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $112,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,445,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 222,153 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,508,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 105,882 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 193,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 92,609 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 373.2% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 108,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 85,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 929,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

