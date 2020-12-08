The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNC. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.27.

Lincoln National stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,189,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,908,000 after acquiring an additional 212,905 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,519,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 270,145 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,788,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,160,000 after acquiring an additional 156,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 97.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,545,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

