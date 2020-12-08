The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Short Interest Update

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,959,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 13,353,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,015,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of SPRWF stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The Supreme Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

Get The Supreme Cannabis alerts:

About The Supreme Cannabis

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Supreme Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Supreme Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.