The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Short Interest Update

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,959,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 13,353,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,015,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Shares of SPRWF stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The Supreme Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.
About The Supreme Cannabis
Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for The Supreme Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Supreme Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.