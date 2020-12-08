TheStreet Downgrades Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) to C+

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SNDR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 11.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 3.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Schneider National by 28.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 10.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Schneider National by 7.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

