TheStreet Downgrades Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) to C+

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2020

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SNDR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 11.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 3.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Schneider National by 28.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 10.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Schneider National by 7.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Analyst Recommendations for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit