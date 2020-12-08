TheStreet Upgrades Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) to C

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 24.72%.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.