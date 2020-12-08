Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 1,401.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,863 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.84% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,446.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $392,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKF opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.96.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

