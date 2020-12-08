Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,956,000 after purchasing an additional 579,678 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,193,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,689,000 after purchasing an additional 559,278 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,811,000 after purchasing an additional 254,647 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,172.0% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 222,253 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,174,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,087,000 after buying an additional 151,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $118.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

