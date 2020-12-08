Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,097,000 after buying an additional 1,734,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,866,000 after acquiring an additional 287,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,086,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,633,000 after acquiring an additional 234,191 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,051,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,209,000 after acquiring an additional 629,069 shares during the period.

VGSH stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

