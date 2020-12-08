Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $139.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $140.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

