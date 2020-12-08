Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $339.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $339.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

