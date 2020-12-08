Vestcor Inc Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in ANSYS by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ANSYS by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,159,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.33.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $341.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $357.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.33.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

