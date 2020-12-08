Vestcor Inc Cuts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Vestcor Inc cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $38,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 59.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,765,723.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,584 shares in the company, valued at $31,966,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $9,476,999. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $271.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.94. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $280.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.93.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

