Vestcor Inc Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,596,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,790 shares of company stock valued at $20,982,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $170.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $180.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

