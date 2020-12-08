Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE WDR opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $25.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 336.8% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 101,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 72,819 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

