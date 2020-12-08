Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wayfair by 26.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $405,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $385,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $1,483,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.95, for a total value of $153,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,308 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,440.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $58,268.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,464 shares of company stock valued at $132,666,014. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of W opened at $236.70 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.07.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Wayfair from $40.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.38.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

