Weld Capital Management LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 103.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 863,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after buying an additional 149,300 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 112.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 99.6% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 14,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

