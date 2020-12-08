Weld Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in AON by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in AON by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AON by 357.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $207.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.84. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. AON’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.75.

In other news, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

