Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $305,000 Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

