Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,543 NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NovoCure by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $152.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 801.78 and a beta of 1.37. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $154.70.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist lowered NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NovoCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 28,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $2,418,896.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,202.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 50,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $5,253,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,017,899.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,169 shares of company stock valued at $12,482,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.