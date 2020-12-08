Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.78.

NYSE:WY opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

