Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Workspace Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of WKPPF opened at $10.40 on Friday. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

