WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$123.00

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$123.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$105.00 price target on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$87.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$119.30.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$112.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$92.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.29. WSP Global Inc. has a 52-week low of C$59.83 and a 52-week high of C$114.85.

In related news, Director Birgit Norgaard purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$84.45 per share, with a total value of C$42,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$380,025.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

