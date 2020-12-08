WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.33.

WSPOF stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.89.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

