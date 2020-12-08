Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) versus Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Financial Analysis

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Xunlei shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Xunlei shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Xunlei and Veeva Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A Veeva Systems 1 6 15 0 2.64

Veeva Systems has a consensus price target of $281.30, indicating a potential upside of 5.07%. Given Veeva Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than Xunlei.

Profitability

This table compares Xunlei and Veeva Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei -32.35% -20.37% -14.46% Veeva Systems 25.60% 15.77% 12.11%

Volatility & Risk

Xunlei has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xunlei and Veeva Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei $180.66 million 1.07 -$53.17 million N/A N/A Veeva Systems $1.10 billion 36.57 $301.12 million $1.62 165.26

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Xunlei.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Xunlei on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games through online game Website and mobile app; live video streaming and online advertising services; and cloud computing and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2019, its platform had approximately 88.3 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety. It also provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. Veeva Systems has collaboration with RedHill Biopharma Ltd. to enhance value of Opaganib Phase 2/3 COVID-19 clinical data. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

